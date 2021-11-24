© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.

Why race plays a role in determining who gets kidney transplants — and why it shouldn't

Published November 24, 2021 at 9:40 AM PST
Doctors conduct a live donor kidney transplant. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Doctors conduct a live donor kidney transplant. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

In the U.S.a single equation has been used for decades to determine whether you’re eligible for a kidney transplant. That equation measured kidney function differently for Black patients.

Now, a task force has mandated the elimination of race as a variable. Sojourner Ahébée of WHYY’s The Pulse reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.