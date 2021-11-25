© 2021 KUNR
A German man learns the hard way you can't drive yourself to your driving test

Published November 25, 2021 at 4:23 AM PST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

A man in Germany was so close to getting his driver's license. He wanted to be on time for his final test, so he borrowed a van and drove there. Yes, he drove to the final test for his own license. The unlicensed driver parked in front of the instructor, who canceled the test and called police, who are investigating the driver. He says it was a kind of Catch-22. How else do you drive to your own driver's test? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.