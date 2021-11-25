© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.

How Samsung's new chip plant in Texas aligns with broader U.S. goal to combat global shortage

Published November 25, 2021 at 10:11 AM PST

Samsung announced this week it’s building a new mega semiconductor chip factory in Texas.

In a news conference on Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the $17 billion dollar deal will have a historic impact far beyond the state as the world continues to face a global shortage of cutting-edge chips used in phones, cars, video games and other tech.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure” about how the project aligns with broader U.S. plans to ensure chip supply.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.