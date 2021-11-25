Traditional Turkmen recipes featured in first of its kind book in U.S.
Chef and author Gyulshat Esenova describes how the desert climate of her native Turkmenistan shaped traditional Turkmen food, such as lamb cutlet.
Esenova is the author of “Sachak: Traditional Turkmen Recipes In A Modern Kitchen,” which she describes as the first cookbook of Turkmen recipes published in the U.S.
Excerpt from ‘Sachak’
By Gyulshat Esenova
Lamb CutletKakmaç
Serves 2
