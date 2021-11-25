Trauma and healing after guilty verdicts in Ahmaud Arbery case

The families of murdered Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery and the white defendants tried for his killing listened on Wednesday as a judge pronounced the verdict guilty 23 times.

The decision brought relief — and closure — to many. It was a triggering case closely watched by the Black community, which has spent years protesting incidents of brutality, both at the hands of police and so-called vigilantes.

As Democratic National Committee Caucus Chair Virgie Rollins said in a statement on Wednesday: “The grief that courses through the Black community each time another senseless act of violence is committed is far too familiar.”

Here & Now brings in Minneapolis-based therapist and trauma expert Resmaa Menakem, who talks about justice, healing and coping with trauma in an already-traumatized community.

