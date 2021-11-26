© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.

Hundreds of Fedex packages thrown into a ravine

Published November 26, 2021 at 4:13 AM PST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

People who ordered holiday gifts early to get around the supply chain may not have anticipated this. Alabama TV stations report hundreds of packages made it through the supply chain to the very last link, which is when somebody threw the FedEx packages into a ravine. Images show packages as far as you can see. The sheriff in Blount County is investigating. FedEx insists it's committed to treating our customers' packages with the utmost respect. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.