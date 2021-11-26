© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.

Recovering from Thanksgiving dinner? Here are some new shows to catch up on while you do

Published November 26, 2021 at 9:52 AM PST

While many of us recover from Thanksgiving dinner, there’s plenty of new shows to catch up on.

Amazon’s survival drama “Hanna” dropped its third and final season, and Marvel superhero Hawkeye is getting the Disney + treatment, joining shows like “Wandavision” and “Loki.”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong gets the latest with NPR TV critic Eric Deggans.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.