'The Perfect Police State' unveils how China uses surveillance on Uyghurs

Published November 26, 2021 at 9:40 AM PST

Investigative reporter Geoffrey Cain writes about the Chinese surveillance of the Uyghur ethnic minority in western China, using sophisticated technology and a so-called predictive policing system designed to find people who might commit terrorist acts or harbor disloyalty toward the Chinese Communist Party.

We revisit our conversation with him about his book “The Perfect Police State: An Undercover Odyssey Into China’s terrifying Surveillance Dystopia of the Future.”

