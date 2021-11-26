© 2021 KUNR
This British man had a creative way of finding a new job

Published November 26, 2021 at 4:11 AM PST

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Searching for a job can be frustrating. Haider Malik had been looking since early in the pandemic for an entry-level role in banking. He tried and failed to make an impression in Zoom interviews, so the young go-getter changed his approach. He bought a big poster board, taped up links to his resume and set up shop at a busy train station in London's financial district. Within a few hours, Malik had an interview and by the end of the week, a full-time job. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.