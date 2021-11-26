© 2021 KUNR
Unpacking the European migrant crisis after 31 drown in English Channel

Published November 26, 2021 at 10:06 AM PST

At least 31 migrants bound for Britain died Wednesday when their inflatable boat sank. It’s being called the biggest tragedy to date involving migrants crossing the dangerous English Channel. One was a child.

But this incident is hardly in isolation, with migrants fleeing poverty and conflict in countries including Afghanistan and Iraq.

Michael Bochenek, senior counsel for Human Rights Watch, joins us with more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.