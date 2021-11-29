Pandemic related issues are making some holiday toys difficult to find

NOEL KING, HOST:

Problems with the supply chain are making it harder to shop for just about everything this holiday season.

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Including toys, especially the ones everyone wants. This year, that includes something called the Magic Mixies Cauldron.

ADRIENNE APPELL: So this is from Moose Toys. It's one of the hottest toys this year.

KING: That's Adrienne Appell from the Toy Association. The Magic Mixies Cauldron may be much desired, but it's a little hard to describe. You sprinkle powder into a plastic cauldron and then tap it with a wand to create mist. There is also a small, plush gremlin involved. And it seems like it is sold out just about everywhere.

APPELL: And it's really impossible to find right now on the shelves. So if you see one, you know, grab one if that's what your kids are asking for.

MARTINEZ: Yeah. Parents who aren't having any luck finding them at a store are turning to eBay and other third parties, where sellers are hawking the cauldrons for well over $100. That's up from the usual retail price of around 70 bucks.

APPELL: Parents get desperate. You want to create that joy or magic. You want to make sure you're getting that toy that your child is asking for.

MARTINEZ: But be careful if you do go with a third-party seller.

APPELL: You make get something that's a counterfeit. So make sure you know who you're buying from. And if a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. So just use some caution. And when you're shopping online, make sure you know who the seller is.

KING: If you want to make sure you get the top thing on the kid in your life's list, Appell suggests starting now.

APPELL: This year especially with a lot of the shipping issues, you know, if there's that one toy your kid is asking for, just shop early. You can, you know, keep it in the car trunk, put it in the basement, but you want to avoid waking up on Christmas morning or, you know, Hanukkah and not having that gift that they are asking for.

