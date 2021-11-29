© 2021 KUNR
Priceless Roman mosaic was found in a New York City apartment

Published November 29, 2021 at 3:30 AM PST

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez.

A priceless Roman mosaic that once decorated a Roman emperor's ship went 50 years as a New York woman's coffee table. An expert recognized the piece when he gave a lecture and signed copies of his book, which had photos of the mosaic. A woman bought a copy and saw where she's been putting her morning cup of coffee. She said she bought the mosaic from an Italian noble family in the '60s. I really hope she's been using a coaster.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.