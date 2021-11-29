Sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell begins

The trial of the British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell gets underway in a federal courtroom in Manhattan on Monday. Maxwell is accused of allegedly helping disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse and traffic girls.

Barry Levine, an investigative reporter and the author of, “The Spider: Inside the Criminal Web of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell,” discusses the case.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.