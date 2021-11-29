© 2021 KUNR
Sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell begins

Published November 29, 2021 at 9:40 AM PST
In this July 2, 2020, file photo, Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell during a news conference in New York. (John Minchillo/AP)
The trial of the British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell gets underway in a federal courtroom in Manhattan on Monday. Maxwell is accused of allegedly helping disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse and traffic girls.

Barry Levine, an investigative reporter and the author of, “The Spider: Inside the Criminal Web of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell,” discusses the case.

