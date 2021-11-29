© 2021 KUNR
The demise of Chicago's Mercy Hospital

Published November 29, 2021 at 10:40 AM PST
Mercy Hospital is now Insight Hospital & Medical Center. (Manuel Martinez/WBEZ Chicago)
Mercy Hospital, the oldest hospital in Chicago, was a safety net facility that treated mostly low-income, elderly and Black patients. It was hemorrhaging money and staff, and eventually closed this year, until getting rescued in the 11th hour for $1.

Kristen Schorsch of WBEZ spent a year documenting what happened to Mercy. We have an excerpt from her series.

This story is part of a fellowship with the Association of Health Care Journalists supported by The Commonwealth Fund.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

