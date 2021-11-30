After 100 years, Boise Public Library gets a missing book back

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. How late is too late to return a library book - a year, 10? Try over 100. Someone returned a book to Boise Public Library that was checked out November 8, 1911, and it's still in great condition. The Idaho library did away with fines for late books two years ago. And good thing, too, because the person who checked the book out would have about 2 cents for every day it was overdue. That's a fine of over 800 bucks. Somehow, I thought it'd be more.