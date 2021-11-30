© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.

Busy Atlantic hurricane season comes to end as Ida recovery continues

Published November 30, 2021 at 9:33 AM PST

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season officially ends Tuesday. It ranked as the third most active on record with the most memorable storm being Hurricane Ida.

Ida first made landfall in August in Louisiana before causing even more chaos in the Northeast.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Megan Borowski, a meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.