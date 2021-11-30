© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.

Jussie Smollett faces trial for felony disorderly conduct 3 years after alleging a hate crime

Published November 30, 2021 at 10:20 AM PST

Nearly three years after Jussie Smollett alleged that he was a victim of a hate crime, the actor is on trial on Tuesday facing six charges of felony disorderly conduct.

Smollett, who told Chicago police officers in January of 2019 that he was attacked late at night by two people who yelled racist and homophobic slurs at him, is accused of filing a false police report.

Author, civil rights attorney and legal commentator Areva Martin shares her analysis.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.