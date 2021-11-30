© 2021 KUNR
U.S. needs to do more than travel restrictions to stop transmission of omicron, doctor argues

Published November 30, 2021 at 10:06 AM PST

The Biden administration swiftly restricted travel to the United States from southern Africa in response to the discovery of the new COVID-19 variant, omicron.

But much more needs to be done to curb transmission of the variant, according to Dr. Leana Wen. She’s an emergency physician and a professor at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.