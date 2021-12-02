© 2021 KUNR
As tenant cases backlog in Oregon, paralegals could serve as representation over an attorney

Published December 2, 2021 at 10:11 AM PST

The Oregon State Bar is proposing a new program that would see paralegals serve in the place of an attorney in housing cases. The state is currently seeing a backlog of cases and many tenants don’t have representation.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers learns more with Kirsten Thompson, senior circuit court judge in Oregon and a member of the Oregon State Bar.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.