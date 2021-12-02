© 2021 KUNR
Blinken meets with Russian counterpart as NATO, Russia trade threats over Ukraine border buildup

Published December 2, 2021 at 9:40 AM PST

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Thursday in Stockholm. NATO has threatened Russia with sanctions over a buildup of Russian troops at the Ukrainian border.

Host Callum Borchers speaks with Michele Kelemen, NPR diplomatic correspondent, about the meeting.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

