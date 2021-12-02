© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.

Congratulations to Frances Kompus who celebrated a milestone birthday

Published December 2, 2021 at 3:01 AM PST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Frances Kompus just celebrated her 100th birthday, but she is not even the oldest person in her own family. Her sister Lucy is 102. Another sister, Julia, is 104. The three celebrated together last month when little sister Frances hit the century mark. Their keys to reaching 100 - they credit faith, eating well, long walks and staying out of mischief. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.