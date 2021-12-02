© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.

Women's Tennis Association suspends tournaments in China

Published December 2, 2021 at 9:33 AM PST

The Women’s Tennis Association is suspending all its tournaments in China in response to the treatment of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai.

Last month, Peng made sexual assault allegations against a leading Chinese government official. The WTA has repeatedly called for a "full and transparent investigation," but China has ignored those demands.

Here & Now explores the financial implications of the WTA’s decision with Bloomberg News senior editor Mike Regan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.