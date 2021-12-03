© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.

A 3rd major storm in hard-hit British Columbia is dampening recovery efforts

Published December 3, 2021 at 9:33 AM PST

In southern British Columbia, Canada, the scope of the last few weeks of record-breaking rain, flooding and deadly mudslides there is starting to become more clear.

With washed-out bridges and roads, recovery efforts could take months. And the events are just another example of the dangers of extreme weather events that are becoming worse and more frequent due to climate change.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with CBC News senior reporter Lyndsay Duncombe in Vancouver.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.