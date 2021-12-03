© 2021 KUNR
Court orders Biden administration to resume controversial 'Remain in Mexico' policy

Published December 3, 2021 at 10:45 AM PST

The Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy requires migrants to wait out their asylum claims in Mexico. President Biden ended the program on his first day in office but was forced to reinstate it under a court order.

We get the latest from Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, policy counsel at the American Immigration Council.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

