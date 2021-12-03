© 2021 KUNR
Heavy snow in Denmark forced people to spend the night in IKEA

Published December 3, 2021 at 2:52 AM PST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Earlier this week, I told you about, perhaps, the best place to get snowed in, a pub. Today's runner up, an IKEA. Heavy snow in northern Denmark forced at least 25 staff members and six customers to spend the night in the massive store. Fortunately, it's IKEA. There's plenty of room to spread out. There were lots of beds to choose from. And the stranded people also dined on the store's food, presumably meatballs, and watched television. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.