What we know about the new omicron variant as COVID-19 cases surge

Published December 3, 2021 at 9:06 AM PST

Michigan is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. New Hampshire, Minnesota, and other states in the Midwest and Northeast are also seeing cases climb.

This surge is the delta variant, which began well before the new variant omicron was detected in the U.S. just this week.

Dr. Angela Rasmussen explains what’s behind the latest surge and what we know — and don’t know — about the omicron variant.

