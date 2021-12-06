© 2021 KUNR
NYC Mayor De Blasio announces vaccine mandate for private employers. Will it prevent omicron spread?

Published December 6, 2021 at 10:06 AM PST

Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced a vaccine mandate for all private employers in New York City that will cover customers and employees over 12 years old, starting Dec. 27.

The move is a first in the country, intended as a “pre-emptive strike” against the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant.

Epidemiologists say the concern is warranted — but Baylor University’s Dr. Peter Hotez reminds Americans that while omicron merits study and caution, we can’t forget about the delta variant, which could help create a twin pandemic this winter.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.