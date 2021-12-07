© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.

A snake adds new meaning to the phrase: curling up on the sofa

Published December 7, 2021 at 2:27 AM PST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Pull back the cushions on your sofa, and you may find change. With a little luck, you might even find that missing remote. With less luck, you'd be a man in Clearwater, Fla., who pulled back the cushions to find a 5-foot snake. Police responded to his call, and rather than remove the snake from the couch inside, they carried the whole couch outside and extracted a red-tailed boa constrictor. Gives a whole new meaning to curling up on the sofa. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.