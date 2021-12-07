© 2021 KUNR
China responds to U.S. boycott of Winter Olympics In Beijing

Published December 7, 2021 at 9:06 AM PST

China has reacted angrily to the White House’s announcement of a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Human rights groups have long called for the Biden administration to boycott the games because of China’s treatment of ethnic Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities.

Rushan Abbas, the founder and executive director of the Washington, D.C., non-profit Campaign for Uyghurs, explains why she welcomes the boycott but doesn’t think it goes far enough.

