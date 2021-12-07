© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.

Inside London's Natural History Museum is a unique holiday sweater

Published December 7, 2021 at 2:18 AM PST

DEBBIE ELLIOTT, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Debbie Elliott. Londoners who want to feel the Christmas spirit could visit the Natural History Museum. It has an animatronic T. rex. And the life-size creature wears a holiday sweater. The manufacturer said it took 100 hours to make. This may explain why the dinosaurs went extinct - too long to make sweaters, too hard to get out the food stains. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.