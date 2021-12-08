© 2021 KUNR
Navy challenges Hawaii's order to stop fuel operations at Pearl Harbor due to gas in tap water

Published December 8, 2021 at 10:20 AM PST

The U.S. Navy will seek to contest an order from the Hawaii Department of Health to halt all fuel operations at the Pearl Harbor base. Military families are relocating due to the presence of gas in the tap water.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Bill Dorman, vice president and news director of Hawaii Public Radio, about the leak.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

