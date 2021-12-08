© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.

Sen. Klobuchar wants regulatory action taken against Instagram as its head appears before Congress

Published December 8, 2021 at 9:06 AM PST
The Instagram app icon on the screen of a mobile device. (Jenny Kane/AP)
The Instagram app icon on the screen of a mobile device. (Jenny Kane/AP)

Senators are grilling Instagram head Adam Mosseri in a hearing on Wednesday.

He’s the biggest executive from Meta, Facebook’s parent company, to testify after a whistleblower’s explosive revelations about the company.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar joins us to talk about the anti-competitive practices she sees at Instagram.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.