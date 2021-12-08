© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.

Trial of Kim Potter, former officer charged for fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, begins

Published December 8, 2021 at 9:11 AM PST

The trial of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter is officially underway. Attorneys for the prosecution and defense will present their opening statements on Wednesday.

Potter faces manslaughter charges for shooting and killing Daunte Wright — a 20-year-old Black man — at a traffic stop this April.

Minnesota Public Radio’s Matt Sepic shares the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.