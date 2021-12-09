© 2021 KUNR
Self-driving, safer and better headlights: A look at future cars under infrastructure bill

Published December 9, 2021 at 10:25 AM PST
President Biden gets into Jeep Wrangler 4xe Rubicon on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, on Aug. 5, 2021, during an event on clean cars and trucks. (Susan Walsh/AP)
President Biden gets into Jeep Wrangler 4xe Rubicon on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, on Aug. 5, 2021, during an event on clean cars and trucks. (Susan Walsh/AP)

The infrastructure spending bill recently signed into law could lead to improved car safety features such as drunk-driving preventing technology, rear seat alerts, more protective hoods and bumpers, and anti-glare headlights common in Europe.

Greg Fink, senior editor at Car and Driver, joins Here & Now host Scott Tong to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

