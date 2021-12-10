© 2021 KUNR
Columbia University graduate student workers continue strike as school threatens their jobs

Published December 10, 2021 at 10:45 AM PST
People walk on the Columbia University campus on March 9, 2020, in New York City. (Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)
Graduate student workers at Columbia University in New York City formed the biggest active strike in the U.S., demanding greater pay and benefits.

Columbia University has extended an offer — but the school is also threatening their jobs if the strike doesn’t end Friday.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Johannah King-Slutzsky, one of the students on strike, about the movement.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

