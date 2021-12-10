© 2021 KUNR
Design forecasting company Pantone picks 2022 color of the year

Published December 10, 2021 at 3:25 AM PST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Every year, the design forecasting company Pantone picks a color that they say will define the coming year. In 2020, their pick appropriately was blue. Last year, they hedged their bets on a sunny yellow and a muted gray. The color of 2022 is a periwinkle blue or violet. Kamala Harris and Lady Gaga have both been seen wearing it. Apparently, it signals a, quote, "sprightly and joyous attitude." Let's get it, 2022. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.