Supreme Court leaves Texas 6-week abortion ban in place, leaves door open for challenges

Published December 10, 2021 at 9:06 AM PST

The Supreme Court has ruled in an 8-1 decision to leave Texas’ controversial 6-week abortion ban in effect, but the court also allowed for provider challenges to the ban to continue.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Sarah McCammon, an NPR national correspondent who covers abortion rights, about the ruling.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.