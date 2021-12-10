© 2021 KUNR
U.S. scientists watch omicron closely as variant quickly gains traction abroad

Published December 10, 2021 at 9:45 AM PST

The omicron variant is gaining a foothold in Europe and the U.K.

Scientists say it’s becoming clear that omicron spreads faster than delta and can do so even in places where many people are vaccinated. What could this mean for the U.S. — where the delta variant still accounts for most cases?

Will Stone of NPR reports.

