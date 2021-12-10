© 2021 KUNR
What's next for abortion rights as SCOTUS allows Texas law to remain, says providers can sue state

Published December 10, 2021 at 9:40 AM PST
The Supreme Court in Washington. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
The Supreme Court ruled Friday that Texas abortion providers can sue the state over its ban on abortion. The justices however have allowed the Texas law to remain in place.

We get analysis from Dahlia Lithwick, who writes about the courts and the law for Slate and hosts the podcast “Amicus.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

