© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.

This small team of Nashville citizen scientists is a lifeline during severe weather

Published December 14, 2021 at 10:45 AM PST

On early Saturday morning, Vesia Hawkins logged on to the Twitter account for information on the tornado.

The Nashville Severe Weather Twitter and YouTube accounts are run by three men who are not meteorologists but who partner with the National Weather Service to provide essential storm information to the public in the region.

Emily Siner of member station WPLN spoke to Hawkins, who relies on their coverage during storms.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.