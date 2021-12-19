Congratulations, Danna O’Connor!

O’Connor is a broadcaster at KUNR who hosts locally during All Things Considered each weekday afternoon. She is a familiar voice in the community as she’s been on the airwaves at KUNR for more than twenty years.

Early on, before KUNR transitioned to a news/talk format, O’Connor hosted evening jazz programming for the community. Along with her work on the mic, O’Connor performs many behind-the-scenes operational and programming tasks to keep KUNR thriving. She also manages the station’s local arts calendar on air and online.

O’Connor’s colleagues nominated her for the employee of the month distinction to highlight her commitment to KUNR over many years. Day-to-day, Danna is generous with her knowledge and time, frequently sharing local insights on everything from local pronunciations to troubleshooting satellite issues (even wiping off snow!). She is also eager to help with a wide variety of assignments, such as figuring out how to broadcast an urgent press conference about the pandemic or hosting station tours for groups of high school students.

As part of this recognition, O’Connor received a certificate, a letter from UNR President Brian Sandoval, the opportunity to have coffee with Sandoval, and several discounts and freebies. The staff at KUNR are grateful to work with O’Connor each day.