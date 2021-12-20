We are experiencing an outage with our Verdi transmitter. We are unable to reach the site at this time, but we hope to have an update early next week.
News brief: Omicron variant, Build Back Better, Chile's president-elect
Published December 20, 2021 at 2:09 AM PST
The latest coronavirus variant is spreading quickly. West Virginia Sen. Manchin says he won't support the president's Build Back Better plan. A leftist millennial wins Chile's presidential election.
