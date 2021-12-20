© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing an outage with our Verdi transmitter. We are unable to reach the site at this time, but we hope to have an update the week of Dec. 20.

Typhoon Rai death toll rises in the Philippines

Published December 20, 2021 at 9:33 AM PST

It’s storm season in the Philippines— and the strongest storm of 2021 has made a devastating landfall.

Typhoon Rai, locally known as Odette, has killed nearly 400 people so far with at least 50 people still missing.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Jhesset Enano, an independent journalist from Manila, Philippines, writing stories on the environment and climate change.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.