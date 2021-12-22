© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing an outage with our Verdi transmitter. We are unable to reach the site at this time, but we hope to have an update the week of Dec. 20.

CDC recommends Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines over Johnson & Johnson

Published December 22, 2021 at 9:06 AM PST

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advisory panel made it clear on Thursday that they prefer Pfizer and Moderna vaccines over Johnson & Johnson.

The advisory linked blood clot issues that appear to be associated with the J&J vaccine.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with STAT reporter Matthew Herper about what it means for people who have the J&J vaccine.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.