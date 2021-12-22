Cruises — an early hot spot for COVID-19 — set sail despite rapid omicron spread

The cruise industry restarted from U.S. ports in earnest about six months ago after a long disruption during the pandemic. But now, dozens of breakthrough cases of COVID-19 among passengers and crew are raising questions about safety protocols going forward.

Over the weekend, a Royal Caribbean ship docked off of Miami with at least 48 cases — and the majority of them were fully vaccinated.

Here & Now’s Tonya Mosley speaks with Anna Jean Kaiser, a reporter for the Miami Herald who covers the tourism and cruise industries.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

