'Fresh Air' remembers the jazz notables who died in 2021
Fresh Air |
By
Kevin Whitehead
Published December 22, 2021 at 10:26 AM PST
Earlier this year, Kevin Whitehead noted the passing of Chick Corea and Mario Pavone. Now he remembers a few more players who died in 2021, including Milford Graves, Ralph Peterson and Dave Frishberg.
Kevin Whitehead is the jazz critic for NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. Currently he reviews for The Audio Beat and Point of Departure.