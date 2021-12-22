We are experiencing an outage with our Verdi transmitter. We are unable to reach the site at this time, but we hope to have an update the week of Dec. 20.
Latest COVID surge hits Broadway during the lucrative holiday season
Published December 22, 2021 at 2:10 AM PST
While most shows are maintaining a regular schedule, nine popular musicals and plays announced they would take a hiatus until after Christmas because of breakthrough infections.
