What 'sundown towns,' discriminatory all-white neighborhoods, represent for Black drivers

Published December 22, 2021 at 9:40 AM PST

If a community is not safe for Black travelers, especially after dark, it’s often called a “sundown town.” Now some of these towns are integrating, so does that mean they’re not dangerous for Black travelers?

We revisit a conversation with Candacy Taylor, author of “Overground Railroad: The Green Book and the Roots of Black Travel in America.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.