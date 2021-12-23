© 2021 KUNR
We are experiencing an outage with our Verdi transmitter. We are unable to reach the site at this time, but we hope to have an update the week of Dec. 20.

As omicron surges, two new drugs approved to treat COVID-19 patients

Published December 23, 2021 at 10:06 AM PST

As cases COVID-19 surge around the country, driven by the omicron variant, there’s some good news too. Two new treatments have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration — both of them pills shown to reduce serious illness, hospitalization and death among high-risk patients.

So what’s the difference between Merck’s Molnupiravir and Pfizer’s Paxlovid? And what other treatments are available as we head into the third year of the pandemic?

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee checks in with virologist Angela Rasmussen at the University of Saskatchewan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.