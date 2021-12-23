© 2021 KUNR
House committee looks to interview Rep. Jim Jordan about Jan. 6 attack

Published December 23, 2021 at 9:11 AM PST

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection wants to speak with Rep. Jim Jordan, one of former President Trump’s closest allies, about his contact with the White House on that day.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Ryan Reilly, senior justice reporter for HuffPost, for the latest on the Jan. 6 investigation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.